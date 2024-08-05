Kaiju No. 8 Anime's 2nd Season Debuts in 2025, 1st Season Gets Compilation Film With New Original Episode

New original episode titled "Hoshina's Day Off"

The official website for the television anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga revealed on Monday that the anime's second season will debut in 2025. The website also revealed that a new original episode "Hoshina's Day Off" and a compilation of the first season is in production. The original episode and the compilation film will screen together in theaters in Japan in 2025.

The staff made the announcement on August 5 as the pronunciation of "No. 8" in Kaiju No. 8 is "Hachi Gō" (with "hachi" meaning eight, and "go" without the long ō also means "five" in Japanese).

Kōki Uchiyama will join the cast as Gen Harumi in the second season. Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The first season premiered onon April 13 and aired for 12 episodes. streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub. The anime streamed on X (formerly) as well worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime aired.

Shigeyuki Miya ( Onihei ) and Tomomi Kamiya directed the anime. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ) handled the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio ( Naruto ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda ( Shin Godzilla ) designed the monsters. Shinji Kimura ( Tekkonkinkreet ) is the art director. Yuta Bando ( BELLE ) composed the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) handled animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) was in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English digitally and physically. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The franchise also has a spinoff manga and an upcoming game for smartphones and PC.