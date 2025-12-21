Junichi Suwabe, Reina Ueda Join Cast of Black Torch TV Anime

Series debuts in July 2026

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed two more cast members for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki 's Black Torch manga.

Reina Ueda as Hana Usami

Image via Black Torch anime's X/Twitter account ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

Junichi Suwabe as Ryosuke Shiba

Image via Black Torch anime's X/Twitter account ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

Takaki also drew an illustration to commemorate the cast announcement.

Image via Black Torch anime's website ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

The anime will debut in July 2026, and will star:

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is directing the anime at 100Studio . Gō Suzuki ( Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , Minami-ke Tadaima ) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , Himitsu no AiPri ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Babylon , Tokyo Ghoul ) is composing the music.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.

Takaki ( Heart Gear ) launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.