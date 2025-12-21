News
Junichi Suwabe, Reina Ueda Join Cast of Black Torch TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed two more cast members for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga.
Reina Ueda as Hana Usami
Junichi Suwabe as Ryosuke Shiba
Takaki also drew an illustration to commemorate the cast announcement.
/／— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) December 21, 2025
司場＆宇佐美のキャスト発表記念！#タカキツヨシ 先生描き下ろしイラスト公開！
\＼#ジャンプフェスタ 2026
ステージで初お披露目となった
司場＆宇佐美のイラストを公開❗
司場涼介: CV.#諏訪部順一
宇佐美花: CV.#上田麗奈
放送は2026年7月！二人の活躍をお楽しみに！#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/4xGDDIo4CR
The anime will debut in July 2026, and will star:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Jiro Azuma
- Yōji Ueda as Rago
- Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin
- Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara
Kei Umabiki (ClassicaLoid, Quality Assurance in Another World) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Gō Suzuki (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Minami-ke Tadaima) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, Himitsu no AiPri) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada (Babylon, Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music.
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Source: Jump Festa '26 Jump Station livestream