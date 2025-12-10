News
Black Torch Anime's 1st Main Promo Video Reveals July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ryōta Suzuki, Yōji Ueda, Sayaka Senbongi, Junya Enoki star in anime
The official website for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga unveiled a new visual and the anime's first main promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's July premiere date.
The anime will star:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Jiro Azuma
- Yōji Ueda as Rago
- Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin
- Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Sources: Black Torch anime's website, Comic Natalie