Black Torch Anime's 1st Main Promo Video Reveals July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki 's Black Torch manga unveiled a new visual and the anime's first main promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's July premiere date.

Image via Black Torch anime's website ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.

Takaki ( Heart Gear ) launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.