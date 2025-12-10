The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Anime Casts Tomokazu Sugita

Sugita voices vampire lord appearing in episode 11 next week

The official website for the television anime of Akiharu Tōka 's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ( Tensei Akujo no Kuro Rekishi ) manga announced on Thursday that Tomokazu Sugita will join the anime's cast as the vampire lord, a character who will appear in the anime's 11th episode next Wednesday, December 17.

Image via The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime's website ©冬夏アキハル・白泉社／「転生悪女の黒歴史」製作委員会

Crunchyroll

The anime premiered in Japan on October 8 on theandchannels.is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.is also ​ streaming ​​​ an Englishfor the anime.

The anime will star:

Hiroaki Sakurai ( The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Di Gi Charat ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomoyo Sawada ( Love Rice ) is designing the characters. Ryūichi Takada ( The Faraway Paladin , Summer Time Rendering ) from MONACA is composing the music at HIKE .

KID PHENOMENON from EXILE TRIBE perform the opening theme song "Black Flame." Zerofrom perform the ending theme song "Rengene."

The anime's Special Edition Blu-ray Disc will include two special anime episodes based on short stories that are not part of the television broadcast: "Yomi to Shitto to Tanjōbi" ("Yomi, Jealousy, and Happy Birthday") and "Iana to Sol Netsuppoi Ichinichi" ("A Bad Case of Butler Fever"). The Blu-ray Disc ships in Japan on April 3, 2026.

Yen Press is releasing the romantic comedy manga in English, and it describes the story:

Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!

Tōka launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in August 2018. Hakusensha released the 17th compiled book volume on Friday . The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.