The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Manga Gets TV Anime

Romantic comedy centers on girl reincarnated into story she wrote in middle school

Hakusensha announced on Saturday that Akiharu Tōka 's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ( Tensei Akujo no Kuro Rekishi ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Tōka thanked readers and fans and expressed her gratitude to the anime staff in the above comment, adding they are looking forward to the day they can watch the anime with everyone.

Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!

is releasing the romantic comedy manga in English, and it describes the story:

Tōka launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in August 2018. Hakusensha will release the 13th volume on March 5. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.

