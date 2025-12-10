How would you rate episode 10 of

I'm nearing the end of this show, and I'm only just starting to notice a pattern here. For every episode ofthat's low-key and without much going on, the following episode is likely to have a bit more substance. It's like a Pixies song, but instead of the pattern going from quiet to loud and then quiet again,goes from being meandering to something a bit more focused. I'm hoping that the next episode doesn't go back to meandering again as it has before, but for now, I'm enjoying what little extra we got out of this episode.

Fresh off their hunting expedition, Muhkoda and the gang return to town to bring in a freshly slain cyclops to make leather out of. When they find out that making the leather will take a while, they hit the town for some pottery and afterwards, decide to go out for some more adventuring. Sui, Fel, and Dora-chan all want to go dungeon crawling, and who can blame them? I'm still loving how delightful that first dungeon crawl was, so why not Part Deux it up by doing another one? Regretfully, Muhkoda cancels these plans since going dungeon crawling means he has to cook his tail off beforehand. Thankfully, the gang decides to take up a quest involving orc hunting, resulting in one of the series' best instances of character development.

Muhkoda thus far hasn't been much of a fighter. For the most part, he flees at the first sign of danger. I can't blame him; I can't even hold my own against a single bee during the summertime, so I can't even fathom what it'd be like to go up against a big ol' monster trying to clobber me. However, Muhkoda does have some newfound confidence this season, and this orc hunt is where it all pays off. He goes toe-to-toe with an orc this time around. Granted, the orc accidentally runs into Muhkoda's mithril sword, and its arm gets sliced off. It's a happy accident, since Muhkoda.........wait for it, drum roll please...........gets the UPPER HAND! (Please laugh)

Anyway, bad puns aside, this might be an improbable convenience overall, but then again, this show is technically supposed to be a comedy, so this goofy misstep on the orc's part still feels natural in the grand scheme of things. Seeing Muhkoda stab the orc right in the chest feels satisfying—our leading man is in fighting form, and it's a sign of subtle character development. Even Dora-chan, who we haven't seen do as much fighting as I'd like him to, hurls some fireballs at these orcs. Mama mia, that's what I call a spicy meatball!

Speaking of food, I'd be remiss if I didn't discuss the big star of the show. The first meal the gang makes is some cockatrice, which looks okay, I guess, but that might be my inner picky eater talking. What did get my attention, however, was the unexpected celebrity cameo: we're cooking burgers again, baby! Muhkoda didn't make a giant leaning tower of burgers as he did in a previous, but he did a good job brunching it up by topping his orc burgers with bacon and eggs.

Anyway, that reminds me. Since reviewing this anime has gotten me in a cooking renaissance, this reminds me of the last time I made bacon cheeseburgers. It's not very often that I do, since I'd rather get one at the bar instead of going through the trouble of making one myself. This one, though, was DELISH and makes me wish I made burgers more often. Enjoy. The. B O R G.

