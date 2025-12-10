Record of Ragnarok Season 3 Reveals More Cast, Clean Ending Sequence

Warner Bros. Japan started streaming the clean ending sequence without credits for Record of Ragnarok III , the third season in the anime based on Shinya Umemura , Azychika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga, on Wednesday. The video features the song "Last breath, Last record" by Saori Hayami . The company also announces three more cast members for the series.

Newly announced cast members include:

Tsuguo Mogami as Adamas

as Adamas Shunsuke Takeuchi as Sakata Kintoki

as Sakata Kintoki Kōsuke Toriumi as Siegfried

Image courtesy of Netflix © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix, Ragnarok III Project

The anime's third season premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, December 10.

Previously announced new cast members include:

The new anime will feature a different staff. Kōichi Hatsumi ( Tokyo Revengers , Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company × Maru Animation ( Yumeta Company and Graphinica animated the previous season). Yasuyuki Mutō ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Tokyo Revengers ) is the main writer, and Yōko Tanabe ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) and Hisashi Kawashima ( Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream ) are the new character designers. Yasuharu Takanashi is returning to compose the music. GLAY performs the opening theme song "Dead or Alive."

Warner Bros. Japan describes the new season:

The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humansfrom across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between thegods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

The first season of the television anime debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix in July 2023.

Viz Media is releasing the series digitally and in print in English. Mangamo first announced its license of Record of Ragnarok in March 2022.

The manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Azychika is drawing the art. Fukui is storyboarding the work.

The manga has several spinoffs including Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo ( Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper), Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General), and the Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse ( Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) manga that launched in June 2024.

A battle role-playing smartphone game titled Record of Ragnarok : The Day of Judgment launched on March 31.

Source: Press release