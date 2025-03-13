Record of Ragnarok Anime Gets 3rd Season

New season gets mostly new staff, to stream exclusively on

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Friday that the anime based on Shinya Umemura , Azychika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga is getting a third season titled Record of Ragnarok III . The series will be available exclusively on Netflix . The staff revealed a teaser visual and teaser trailer, and a celebration illustration from Azychika .

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix, Ragnarok III Project

The new anime will feature a different staff. Koichi Hatsumi ( Tokyo Revengers , Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company × Maru Animation ( Yumeta Company and Graphinica animated the previous season). Yasuyuki Mutō ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Tokyo Revengers ) is the main writer, and Yōko Tanabe ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) and Hisashi Kawashima ( Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream ) are the new character designers. Yasuharu Takanashi is returning to compose the music.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix, Ragnarok III Project

Warner Bros. Japan describes the new season:

The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humans from across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between the gods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

The first season of the television anime debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix in July 2023.

Viz Media is releasing the series digitally and in print in English. Mangamo first announced its license of Record of Ragnarok in March 2022.

The manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Azychika is drawing the art. Fukui is storyboarding the work.

The manga has several spinoffs including Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper), Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General), and the Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse (Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) manga that launched last June.

A battle role-playing smartphone game titled Record of Ragnarok : The Day of Judgment is in the works for the franchise with a planned release this spring.

Update English tteaser added.

Source: Press release