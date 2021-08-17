Record of Ragnarok Anime Gets 2nd Season

Season 1 premieres on TV in Japan on October 1

The official website for the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga announced on Wednesday that the anime will have a second season. Anime character designer Masaki Sato drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

In addition, the site also revealed that the anime's first season will premiere on television in Japan on October 1 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS , and then on Cartoon Network in Japan on October 3.

The first season debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide on June 17 (Japan time). Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. “To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?” Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; “Are you chickening out?” That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

Masao Ookubo ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai , Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live ) directed the first season at Graphinica . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , By the Grace of the Gods ) handled the series composition. Masaki Sato designed the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) composed the music.

Maximum The Hormone performed the opening theme song "Kamigami." SymaG ( Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters , Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan , Bakutsuri Bar Hunter ) performed the ending theme song “Fukahi" (Inevitable).

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition.

The Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General) spinoff launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019.