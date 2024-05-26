Record of Ragnarok Manga Gets New Spinoff From Gods' Perspective

Series launches on June 25

This year's July issue of Coamix 's Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Friday that Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga will have a new spinoff manga titled Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse (Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) in the August issue on June 25. Ippei Okamoto will draw the series, with the story by Otsuhiko Naruse. The manga will be the first in the franchise from the viewpoint of the gods.

Image via Record of Ragnarok's Twitter © Coamix

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the orginal manga debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix on July 12.

Viz Media is releasing the main manga in English, and it describes the story:

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race—a battle known as Ragnarok!

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition.

Keita Iizuka launched a spinoff manga Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper) in Comic Zenon magazine in October 2022.

Takeo Ono drew a spinoff manga titled Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General). The manga launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019. The manga ended with its seventh volume in November 2022. Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app is publishing the manga in English under the title The Legend of Lu Bu .