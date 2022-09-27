Record of Ragnarok Manga Gets New Spinoff About Jack the Ripper

The November issue of Coamix 's Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Saturday that Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga will have a new spinoff manga titled Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan - Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper). Keita Iizuka is drawing the manga, which will debut in the magazine's next issue on October 25.

Viz Media is releasing the main manga in English, and it describes the story:

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race—a battle known as Ragnarok!

The original manga launched in Comic Zenon in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. Coamix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on September 20. Viz Media published the manga's third volume on July 19. The manga inspired an anime adaptation that debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021. The anime will have a second season that will debut on Netflix in 2023.

Takeo Ono is drawing a spinoff manga titled Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General). The manga launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019. The manga will end with its seventh volume on December 20. Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app is publishing the manga in English under the title The Legend of Lu Bu .

Iizuka drew the GANTZ:G manga spinoff of Hiroya Oku 's GANTZ manga. The manga launched in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in November 2015, and ended in March 2017.