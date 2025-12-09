Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Tomomichi Nishimura's Death, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
More creators, artists remember one of their own

December 8 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Nishimura.

Rui Araizumi

I pray for Tomomichi Nishimura-san's soul to rest in peace.

Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru

Regarding the Passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san
Voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura passed away on November 29, Reiwa 7 [2025].
He was the long-standing voice of Shibaraku Tsurugibe for the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru series.
We express our deepest respect for his achievements and offer our heartfelt prayers for his eternal rest.
Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

Yōko Honna

Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
Including Precure, I've worked with Tomomichi-san on various projects since I was in middle school. I remember feeling relieved just seeing his name in the script.
The longest we worked together was on the live-action [Heidi, Girl of the Alps]. I played Heidi, and Nishimura-san played Sebastian.
I'll talk more about this on the radio.

Jun-ichi Kanemaru

I have had the opportunity to work with Nishimura-san on many projects since my debut. Our fun conversations in the green room seem like yesterday.
Thank you, Tomomichi Nishimura-san. Rest in peace.

Masayo Kurata

One of the instructors who helped me during training school was Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
He even narrated the opening for my radio show, Kurata Nejimakido.
I was so happy I could have cried when he praised me, saying "That was some great acting," in the final episode of our first regular show together.
He had a cute smile, loved alcohol, and had a warm heart…
Seeing Tomomichi-san's example made me want to become a instructor while working someday, and I later began teaching.
A good deal of what I teach in my classes is something I learned from Tomomichi-san.
It was far too soon, and I still feel like I might see him somewhere. Please rest in peace…
Thank you so much.

Kenichirō Matsuda

Of Tomomichi Nishimura-san's roles, I particularly love Detective Matsui in Patlabor, and have imitated the conversation between [Matsui] and Goto many times.
I also really love Shibaraku-sensei in Wataru and have imitated him many times.
The principal in Urusei Yatsura and the Executive Officer in Gunbuster are also left an impression on me.
I could list so many others, it's endless.

Omi Minami

I just found out, so I'm at a loss for words.
This is rough.
Rougher than usual.
He taught me so much and was so friendly, he was such a scary, mean teacher, such a good dad, and he would ask me grinning, "Omi, what horse do you like?"
To think that I'll never be able to say "Tomochi, you're up!" again…
I'm so sad right now.
What are you going to do about it?
Tomochi.
I love you, Dad.

Jōji Nakata

As everyone unanimously says, he was a veteran who treated everyone kindly and equally, whether they just debuted or veterans, and he was not only a great actor but also a wonderful person.
May his soul rest in peace.
Tomomichi Nishimura-san.

Maya Okamoto

My kind, kind sempai, Nishimura-san…
I can only remember your smile.
You've helped me so much since my debut!
All I can do now is…pray for your soul to rest in peace.
I'm sad, Nishimura-san.

Shunsuke Sakuya

For me he was Dr. Robbins from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, who treated a cocky newcomer with such kindness.
Thank you so much.

Hekiru Shiina

Tomomichi Nishimura-san was a sempai at my agency who looked after me since my debut, and at that time every time I met him on set he always greeted me kindly with a smile.
It's a shame because I wanted to meet him again…
Thank you so much, Nishimura-san… (Hekiru)

Minoru Shiraishi

We worked together on Noramimi and he was so kind and talked to me about many things. I can only express my deepest gratitude.
May he rest in peace.

Makoto Takeda (former Toei assistant director)

Tomomichi Nishimura-san's…
Enho… and… Air Marshal Jum-bowhale…
May his soul rest in peace.

Konami Yoshida

Tomomichi Nishimura-san, my mentor and a highly respected sempai, has passed away.
We co-starred in my debut work, Wataru, which led me to join Japan Narration Actor Institute.
How many times did his casual words on set help me?
I am filled with nothing but gratitude and… I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.

You and Idol Precure♪

The passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san, who played the role of Renji Jō until episode 33, has been announced.
We would like to express our gratitude for his support in the series and offer our heartfelt condolences.

