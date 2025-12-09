Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Tomomichi Nishimura's Death, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Rui Araizumi
西村知道さまのご冥福をお祈りいたします。— あらいずみるい☆ (@araizumirui) December 8, 2025
I pray for Tomomichi Nishimura-san's soul to rest in peace.
Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru
西村知道さんのご逝去について— 『魔神英雄伝ワタル』シリーズ公式 (@wataru_PR) December 9, 2025
声優 西村知道さんが 令和7年11月29日にご逝去されました
魔神英雄伝ワタルシリーズ 剣部シバラク役で長きにわたりお力添え頂いておりました
故人のご功績に敬意を表し 心からご冥福をお祈りいたします
株式会社バンダイナムコフィルムワークス
Regarding the Passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san
Voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura passed away on November 29, Reiwa 7 [2025].
He was the long-standing voice of Shibaraku Tsurugibe for the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru series.
We express our deepest respect for his achievements and offer our heartfelt prayers for his eternal rest.
Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
Yōko Honna
知道さんとは、プリキュアはもちろんですが、中学生の頃からさまざまな作品でご一緒させていただいておりました。台本にお名前をお見かけするだけでホッとしたのを覚えています。— 本名陽子☺︎ (@honnayoko) December 8, 2025
一番長くご一緒したのは実写版ハイジでした。わたしはハイジで、西村さんがセバスチャン。…
Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
Including Precure, I've worked with Tomomichi-san on various projects since I was in middle school. I remember feeling relieved just seeing his name in the script.
The longest we worked together was on the live-action [Heidi, Girl of the Alps]. I played Heidi, and Nishimura-san played Sebastian.
I'll talk more about this on the radio.
Jun-ichi Kanemaru
デビュー当時から沢山の作品で西村さんとご一緒させて頂きました。待合室での楽しいお話が昨日のことのようです。— 金丸淳一🌞VoiceActor&Vocalist Jun-ichi KANEMARU (@junichisonic) December 8, 2025
西村知道さま、ありがとうございました。どうぞ安らかに。
I have had the opportunity to work with Nishimura-san on many projects since my debut. Our fun conversations in the green room seem like yesterday.
Thank you, Tomomichi Nishimura-san. Rest in peace.
Masayo Kurata
養成所でお世話になった講師が西村知道さんでした。— 倉田雅世＊倉嶋らむね ［公式］ (@nejimakiya521) December 8, 2025
私の冠ラジオ番組「倉田ねじまき堂」では、OPナレーションも担当してくださった。
はじめてご一緒したレギュラー番組の最終回で「あれはいい芝居だったな」と褒めてもらえた時は、本当に泣きそうなほどうれしかった。…
One of the instructors who helped me during training school was Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
He even narrated the opening for my radio show, Kurata Nejimakido.
I was so happy I could have cried when he praised me, saying "That was some great acting," in the final episode of our first regular show together.
He had a cute smile, loved alcohol, and had a warm heart…
Seeing Tomomichi-san's example made me want to become a instructor while working someday, and I later began teaching.
A good deal of what I teach in my classes is something I learned from Tomomichi-san.
It was far too soon, and I still feel like I might see him somewhere. Please rest in peace…
Thank you so much.
Kenichirō Matsuda
西村知道さんの演じた役では「パトレイバー」の松井刑事が特に好きで後藤さんとの会話シーンを何度も真似した。— 松田健一郎 (@mochimochinomen) December 8, 2025
「ワタル」のシバラク先生もホント好きで何度も真似した。
「うる星やつら」の校長先生、「トップをねらえ!」の副長も印象深い。
他にも挙げれば本当にキリがない。
Of Tomomichi Nishimura-san's roles, I particularly love Detective Matsui in Patlabor, and have imitated the conversation between [Matsui] and Goto many times.
I also really love Shibaraku-sensei in Wataru and have imitated him many times.
The principal in Urusei Yatsura and the Executive Officer in Gunbuster are also left an impression on me.
I could list so many others, it's endless.
Omi Minami
今知ったのでうまく言葉が出ないです— 南 央美(OMI MINAMI) (@oranje_omi) December 8, 2025
ちょっとやばいです
いつもよりもやばいです
たくさん教えてもらったしたくさん仲良くしてもらったし、無茶怖い意地悪先生だったし、無茶仲良しなパパだったし、おみ〜どの馬が好き？ってニヤニヤしなががら聞かれたり、… pic.twitter.com/YCR7Kzentc
I just found out, so I'm at a loss for words.
This is rough.
Rougher than usual.
He taught me so much and was so friendly, he was such a scary, mean teacher, such a good dad, and he would ask me grinning, "Omi, what horse do you like?"
To think that I'll never be able to say "Tomochi, you're up!" again…
I'm so sad right now.
What are you going to do about it?
Tomochi.
I love you, Dad.
Jōji Nakata
皆さん異口同音に話されているが、新人だろうがベテランだろうが分け隔てなく優しく接してくださる先輩で、芝居はもとより人間性も素晴らしい方でした。— 中田譲治 (@joujinakata123) December 8, 2025
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
西村知道さん。
As everyone unanimously says, he was a veteran who treated everyone kindly and equally, whether they just debuted or veterans, and he was not only a great actor but also a wonderful person.
May his soul rest in peace.
Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
Maya Okamoto
優しい優しい大先輩の西村さん……— 岡本麻弥💕 インボイス制度廃止／消費税減税or廃止 (@maya_pan0203) December 8, 2025
笑顔しか思い出せない。
デビュー当時からたくさんたくさんたっくさんお世話になりました！
今はただ……心からご冥福をお祈りするばかりです。
寂しいです、西村さん🥲
声優・西村知道さん死去 「SLAM DUNK」安西先生役…
My kind, kind sempai, Nishimura-san…
I can only remember your smile.
You've helped me so much since my debut!
All I can do now is…pray for your soul to rest in peace.
I'm sad, Nishimura-san.
Shunsuke Sakuya
私にとっては「CSI 科学捜査班」ロビンス先生、クソ生意気な新参者にとても優しく接してくださいました。— 咲野俊介 (@398Syun) December 8, 2025
ありがとうございました。
声優・西村知道さん死去 「SLAM DUNK」安西先生役 9月に体調不良のため一時休業(スポニチアネックス)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/xGJIBF8lEj
For me he was Dr. Robbins from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, who treated a cocky newcomer with such kindness.
Thank you so much.
Hekiru Shiina
西村知道さんは、私がデビュー時からお世話になっていた事務所の大先輩で、当時現場でお会いするたび、いつも優しく笑顔でお声がけくださいました。— 椎名へきる公式 (@shiina_hekiru_) December 8, 2025
またお会いしたかったので残念です、、
西村さん本当にありがとうございました、、、（へきる）
Tomomichi Nishimura-san was a sempai at my agency who looked after me since my debut, and at that time every time I met him on set he always greeted me kindly with a smile.
It's a shame because I wanted to meet him again…
Thank you so much, Nishimura-san… (Hekiru)
Minoru Shiraishi
『のらみみ』でご一緒し、優しく色々な話をして下さいました。本当に感謝しかなかった。— 白石 稔・シライシス・クライシス (@minorunba69) December 8, 2025
ご冥福をお祈りします。
声優・西村知道さん死去 「SLAM DUNK」安西先生役 9月に体調不良のため一時休業(スポニチアネックス)#Yahooニュース https://t.co/uTNMxbKAnt
We worked together on Noramimi and he was so kind and talked to me about many things. I can only express my deepest gratitude.
May he rest in peace.
Makoto Takeda (former Toei assistant director)
西村知道さんが……— 竹田誠(元・東映特撮番組助監督) (@sankakumarkhero) December 8, 2025
遠甫先生……😭
そして
ジャン・ボエール空将…😭
御冥福をお祈り申し上げます🙏 https://t.co/hAYD93KaeP pic.twitter.com/tEeIzJzvJ5
Tomomichi Nishimura-san's…
Enho… and… Air Marshal Jum-bowhale…
May his soul rest in peace.
Konami Yoshida
私にとって恩師であり、心から尊敬する先輩でもある— 吉田小南美 (@konaminy) December 8, 2025
西村知道さんがご逝去されました
デビュー作である「ワタル」で共演し
それをきっかけに日ナレに入所しました
仕事の現場でも何気ないひと言に何度助けられた事か
ただただ感謝の気持ちと・・
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします
Tomomichi Nishimura-san, my mentor and a highly respected sempai, has passed away.
We co-starred in my debut work, Wataru, which led me to join Japan Narration Actor Institute.
How many times did his casual words on set help me?
I am filled with nothing but gratitude and… I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.
You and Idol Precure♪
33話まで城蓮司役としてご出演をいただきました西村知道さんのご逝去が発表されました。— キミとアイドルプリキュア♪公式 (@TVanime_precure) December 9, 2025
作品を支えてくださったことへの感謝とともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。https://t.co/ZHKjRTwkM1
The passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san, who played the role of Renji Jō until episode 33, has been announced.
We would like to express our gratitude for his support in the series and offer our heartfelt condolences.
Did we miss any eulogies to Tomomichi Nishimura? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.