For a workaholic, rest seems like this elusive dream that doesn't seem real. Even when we are encouraged to rest or even when we physically should not be able to work, the idea of relaxing when we could be focusing on our creative endeavors feels foreign to a lot of people (no I am not speaking from personal experience, stop looking at me). But in all seriousness, rest seems to be the theme of this episode with two distinct parts focusing on Mizuki and Nana respectively. I actually related a lot to what Mizuki was going through with the first half of this episode. It's not so much that she is a workaholic as much as it is that she has her own subtle sense of insecurity. She knows she's not cut out to do anything major like being a manga author on her own, but she still wants to feel important. I think it's fairly reasonable for her to have a strong opinion of herself, especially when it comes to being Nana's number one assistant. So I think the drama of Mizuki feeling some type of way about being encouraged to take time off is warranted.

Yes, you could argue it was unreasonable, but it's unreasonable in a very realistic way and I like that Mizuki's sister sort of teases her for being hard on herself. I also totally forgot that Mizuki's sister was also Nana's school friend and I like how casually supportive she is. Obviously Nana isn't going to fire Mizuki, that much was very obvious. But it was still nice. Never take the people in your life for granted because even when they seem incredibly capable, sometimes it's nice to hear that you are needed or that you are necessary. We all want to feel like we're part of something.

The second half of the episode focused on Nana, but with a good amount of laid-back charm. The gang goes on a little trip to do more research for the manga, but it ends up turning into a little bit of a getaway for everybody. I like the twist at the end with Kaede revealing that part of the reason why this trip was organized was so that Nana could relax and also just take in the successes that she's had. The episode doesn't make a big deal about the fact that her second volume is selling. It's interesting that the first volume being put on store shelves was originally made such a big deal, but this one is a lot more downplayed which I think fits the overall theme of the episode.

Also, I feel like we're getting far less subtle about the very strong affection that Kaede has for Nana. I mean, it hasn't been subtle for the past couple episodes but now it does feel like we are really getting into more intimate territory with that bathing together comment, even if it was technically framed as a regular suggestion. Only a few episodes left so I don't think the show is going to really go anywhere with that but it just makes me wonder what some of the final themes of the show are going to be.

A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.