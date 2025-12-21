Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. Anime's 2nd Season Reveals July 2026 Debut in Video

New visual also revealed; new season has some new staff

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video and July 2026 debut for the second second of Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , the television anime based on Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. ( Kabushikigaisha Magilumière ) manga.

The anime will premiere in July 2026 and will air on NTV . The event also revealed the new staff for the anime.

Riki Fukushima ( Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the new director of the anime at J.C.STAFF . Michiko Yokote ( Prison School , RIN-NE ) is the new script supervisor, Masahiro Fujii is returing as the chief animation director, and Makoto Miyazaki is returning to compose the music.

The first season of the anime aired in Japan from October to December 2024. streamed the anime globally.

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) directed the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama designed the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) composed the music, and Masafumi Mima was in charge of sound production.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and Viz Media describes the magical girl workplace story:

Kana Sakuragi is an excellent candidate for the job. Any job! She's motivated and organized, and has a fantastic memory. So why has she interviewed at over 15 companies without receiving a single offer? She's trying to keep a positive attitude, but it seems like her bad luck is only getting worse when a monster crashes her latest interview. As havoc ensues, she finds herself helping the magical girl who comes to their rescue and ends up with more than just her life in return. Meet the newest magical girl at Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. !

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and ended the manga in its 160th chapter on July 9. The 18th and final volume shipped on September 4.