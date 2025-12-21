Manchuria Opium Squad Artist Shikako Dies at 37

Artist died due to rare malignant tumor in eye

The editors for Tsukasa Monma and Shikako 's Manchuria Opium Squad manga announced on Monday that Shikako died on November 8 due to choroidal melanoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in the eye.

The artist wanted someone to complete the manga series in their place, and the Young Magazine staff stated they will respect Shikako 's wishes. The staff added plans to find a replacement artist are undetermined at this time.





Monma shared their thoughts and mourned the loss of their creative partner, writing they had many more stories and worlds to show the world together.

Young Magazine 's editor Hidemi Shiraki, who was in charge of the series, also mourned Shikako and shared stories of their time together.

Monma and Shikako launched the series in Kodansha 's Comic Days magazine from April 2020 to September 2021. The manga moved to Kodansha 's weekly Young Magazine later that month, with its 43rd issue of 2021. Kodansha publishes the series in English on the K manga app. Kodansha shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on November 6.