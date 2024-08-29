Amazon Prime Video to Stream Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Globally on October 5

Anime premieres in Japan on October 4

Amazon Prime Video in Japan announced on Wednesday that the anime adaptation of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga will stream globally on the service, starting on October 5 at 00:30 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The show will also stream on other services in Japan at a later date.

The anime will premiere in Japan on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on's "Friday Anime Night" block.

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the 14th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's third volume in English on August 20, and will release the fourth volume on October 15.

Source: Prime Video Anime's X/Twitter account