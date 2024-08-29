News
Amazon Prime Video to Stream Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Globally on October 5
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Amazon Prime Video in Japan announced on Wednesday that the anime adaptation of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga will stream globally on the service, starting on October 5 at 00:30 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The show will also stream on other services in Japan at a later date.
☆★情報解禁★☆— Prime Video Anime(プライムビデオアニメ) (@PrimeVideoAnime) August 27, 2024
世界配信『株式会社マジルミエ』
10月5日(土) 00:30 よりプライムビデオで見放題《最速》配信決定⭐️
<一番好きな「少年ジャンプ＋」歴代作品ランキング>で
1位に選ばれた注目作👀
人の命と仕事への責任を胸に秘め、
今、社会人として一歩を踏み出した魔法少女の戦いが始まる。 pic.twitter.com/uthyFCTXO2
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi
- Yumiri Hanamori as Hitomi Koshigaya
- Rikiya Koyama as Kōji Shigemoto
- Daiki Yamashita as Kazuo Nikoyama
- Ryota Ohsaka as Midorikawa
Moe's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff, and Shingo Nagai (Girly Air Force, Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki (One Punch Man, Spy×Family) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").
Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:
“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!
Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the 14th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's third volume in English on August 20, and will release the fourth volume on October 15.
Source: Prime Video Anime's X/Twitter account