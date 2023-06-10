×
Viz Reveals 18 New Releases for Spring 2024 Including Tokyo These Days, Gokurakugai, Snowball Earth Manga, More

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Also: Stitches novel, Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide, The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide

Viz Media announced its new spring 2024 print works on Friday, including:


Title: Marriage Toxin
Author(s): Jōmyaku (story), Mizuki Yoda (art)
Summary: Gero may be a master assassin, but he's not exactly killing it in the romance department! Can marriage swindler Kinosaki help him find true love?


Title: In the Name of the Mermaid Princess
Author(s): Yoshino Fumikawa (story), Miya Tashiro (art)
Summary: What happens if a mermaid princess DOESN'T have to give up her special abilities for love?


Title: I Want to End This Love Game
Author(s): Yūki Dōmoto
Summary: Let the games begin! Since childhood, Yukiya Asagi and Miku Sakura have played the Love Game, where they try to fluster each other with a simple “I love you.” But after falling in love for real and refusing to admit it, neither of them can afford to lose this battle!


Title: Stitches
Author(s): Hirokatsu Kihara (author), Junji Ito (illustrator)
Summary: This collection of prose with original illustrations from Eisner Award winner, Junji Ito, features nine tales of true unsolved mysteries and an original manga.


Title: Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
Author(s): Hidenori Kusaka (story), Satoshi Yamamoto (art)
Summary: Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions—a meteor hurtling toward their home!


Title: The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide
Summary: A massive, newly revised guide that covers 898 Pokémon! Fully illustrated and totally comprehensive, this two-volume series includes full-color pictures, descriptions, and stats on Abilities, moves, and Evolutions!


Title: Gokurakugai
Author(s): Yuto Sano
Summary: For the right price, these professional troubleshooters can solve any problem, whether they're taking out the scum of the earth or destroying human-eating monsters!


Title: Tokyo These Days
Author(s): Taiyo Matsumoto
Summary: Eisner Award winner Taiyo Matsumoto brings us a touching new story of the inescapable bonds between manga creators, their editors, art, and life itself, as told from the perspective of a disgraced manga editor.


Title: Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide
Summary: Dive into the world of jujutsu sorcerers and wicked cursed spirits with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide! This ultimate handbook features profiles of all the major characters and an exclusive interview between Gege Akutami and BLEACH creator, Tite Kubo!


Title: Splatoon 3: Splatlands
Author(s): Sankichi Hinodeya
Summary: Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon!


Title: Status Royale
Author(s): Ru Xu
Summary: New manga from VIZ Originals! Status Royale is THE game to master to join the rank of elite players in the competitive world of eSports. Follow Vell as her competitive spirit is unlocked


Title: Steel of the Celestial Shadows
Author(s): Daruma Matsuura
Summary: A down-and-out samurai who can't even hold a sword enters a strange world of magic searching for honor and redemption.


Title: My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition
Author(s): Kazuo Umezu (Kazuo Umezz)
Summary: A chilling science fiction tale of humanity and AI from classic horror manga creator Kazuo Umezz


Title: Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
Author(s): Sekka Iwata (story), Yū Aoki (art)
Summary: There's never a dull day at the office when you're a magical girl!


Title: Snowball Earth
Author(s): Yuhiro Tsujitsugu
Summary: Young mecha pilot Tetsuo survives the last great battle against an alien horde. He awakens from his escape pod on Earth eight years later, to a world in ruins and frozen beneath a blanket of ice!


Title: Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You: Soulmate
Author(s): Haruho Shiina
Summary: The story of Kimi ni Todoke continues in this sequel starring Sawako and her former rival Kurumi in college.


Title: One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga
Author(s): Boichi (art), Eiichiro Oda (original creator)
Summary: Based on the novel series One Piece: Ace's Story, this action-packed prequel features the adventures of Luffy's beloved brother Ace!


Title: One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji
Author(s): Yūto Tsukuda (story), Shun Saeki (art), Eiichiro Oda (original creator)
Summary: The Food Wars! creative team cooks up a special One Piece one-shot! One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji serves up all six original chapters in one collection


Title: Earthchild (digital compiled volume release starting in fall 2023)
Author(s): Hideo Shinkai
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive from Shonen Jump! Kareri Hoshifuri is an Earthchild, a special human imbued with powers by the earth itself. An unlikely romance with high schooler Reisuke Sawada has planet-sized consequences!

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

