Viz Reveals 18 New Releases for Spring 2024 Including Tokyo These Days, Gokurakugai, Snowball Earth Manga, More
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Viz Media announced its new spring 2024 print works on Friday, including:
Announcement: Gero may be a master assassin, but he's not exactly killing it in the romance department! Can marriage swindler Kinosaki help him find true love? Marriage Toxin, with story by Joumyaku and art by Mizuki Yoda, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/dL0MQYrg3d— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Marriage Toxin
Author(s): Jōmyaku (story), Mizuki Yoda (art)
Summary: Gero may be a master assassin, but he's not exactly killing it in the romance department! Can marriage swindler Kinosaki help him find true love?
Announcement: What happens if a mermaid princess DOESN'T have to give up her special abilities for love? In the Name of the Mermaid Princess, with story by Yoshino Fumikawa and art by Miya Tashiro, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/mO4lpj46Pr— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: In the Name of the Mermaid Princess
Author(s): Yoshino Fumikawa (story), Miya Tashiro (art)
Summary: What happens if a mermaid princess DOESN'T have to give up her special abilities for love?
Announcement: Let the games begin! Since childhood, Yukiya Asagi and Miku Sakura have played the Love Game, where they try to fluster each other with a simple “I love you.” But after falling in love for real and refusing to admit it, neither of them can afford to lose this… pic.twitter.com/T6KC2bQK8k— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: I Want to End This Love Game
Author(s): Yūki Dōmoto
Summary: Let the games begin! Since childhood, Yukiya Asagi and Miku Sakura have played the Love Game, where they try to fluster each other with a simple “I love you.” But after falling in love for real and refusing to admit it, neither of them can afford to lose this battle!
Announcement: This collection of prose with original illustrations from Eisner Award winner, Junji Ito, features nine tales of true unsolved mysteries and an original manga. Stitches, by Hirokatsu Kihara releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/81PgUULcrk— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Stitches
Author(s): Hirokatsu Kihara (author), Junji Ito (illustrator)
Summary: This collection of prose with original illustrations from Eisner Award winner, Junji Ito, features nine tales of true unsolved mysteries and an original manga.
Announcement: Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions—a meteor hurtling toward their home! Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, with story by Hidenori Kusaka and art by Satoshi Yamamoto, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/o1EkTCl8RP— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
Author(s): Hidenori Kusaka (story), Satoshi Yamamoto (art)
Summary: Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions—a meteor hurtling toward their home!
Announcement: A massive, newly revised guide that covers 898 Pokémon! Fully illustrated and totally comprehensive, this two-volume series includes full-color pictures, descriptions, and stats on Abilities, moves, and Evolutions! The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide releases Spring… pic.twitter.com/jjUPmfa91m— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide
Summary: A massive, newly revised guide that covers 898 Pokémon! Fully illustrated and totally comprehensive, this two-volume series includes full-color pictures, descriptions, and stats on Abilities, moves, and Evolutions!
Announcement: For the right price, these professional troubleshooters can solve any problem, whether they're taking out the scum of the earth or destroying human-eating monsters! Gokurakugai, with story and art by Yuto Sano, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/N0TRJHZ5ks— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Gokurakugai
Author(s): Yuto Sano
Summary: For the right price, these professional troubleshooters can solve any problem, whether they're taking out the scum of the earth or destroying human-eating monsters!
Announcement: Eisner Award winner Taiyo Matsumoto brings us a touching new story of the inescapable bonds between manga creators, their editors, art, and life itself, as told from the perspective of a disgraced manga editor. Tokyo These Days releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/cUFqsknf7V— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Tokyo These Days
Author(s): Taiyo Matsumoto
Summary: Eisner Award winner Taiyo Matsumoto brings us a touching new story of the inescapable bonds between manga creators, their editors, art, and life itself, as told from the perspective of a disgraced manga editor.
Announcement: Dive into the world of jujutsu sorcerers and wicked cursed spirits with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide! This ultimate handbook features profiles of all the major characters and an exclusive interview between Gege Akutami and BLEACH creator, Tite Kubo!… pic.twitter.com/Z8hRRghJ73— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide
Summary: Dive into the world of jujutsu sorcerers and wicked cursed spirits with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide! This ultimate handbook features profiles of all the major characters and an exclusive interview between Gege Akutami and BLEACH creator, Tite Kubo!
Announcement: Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon! Splatoon 3: Splatlands, with story and art by Sankichi Hinodeya, releases Spring 2024! Cover not final. pic.twitter.com/6n8dLqssiF— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Splatoon 3: Splatlands
Author(s): Sankichi Hinodeya
Summary: Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon!
Announcement: New manga from VIZ Originals! Status Royale is THE game to master to join the rank of elite players in the competitive world of eSports. Follow Vell as her competitive spirit is unlocked. Status Royale, with story and art by @ruemxu, drops Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/47p0yd4RzG— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Status Royale
Author(s): Ru Xu
Summary: New manga from VIZ Originals! Status Royale is THE game to master to join the rank of elite players in the competitive world of eSports. Follow Vell as her competitive spirit is unlocked
Announcement: A down-and-out samurai who can't even hold a sword enters a strange world of magic searching for honor and redemption. Steel of the Celestial Shadows, with story and art by Daruma Matsuura, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/ye67uXqI6I— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Steel of the Celestial Shadows
Author(s): Daruma Matsuura
Summary: A down-and-out samurai who can't even hold a sword enters a strange world of magic searching for honor and redemption.
Announcement: A chilling science fiction tale of humanity and AI from classic horror manga creator Kazuo Umezz! My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/jUSmzWOsis— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition
Author(s): Kazuo Umezu (Kazuo Umezz)
Summary: A chilling science fiction tale of humanity and AI from classic horror manga creator Kazuo Umezz
Announcement: There's never a dull day at the office when you're a magical girl! Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., with story by Sekka Iwata and art by Yu Aoki, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/Q5KfokvCUh— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
Author(s): Sekka Iwata (story), Yū Aoki (art)
Summary: There's never a dull day at the office when you're a magical girl!
Announcement: Young mecha pilot Tetsuo survives the last great battle against an alien horde. He awakens from his escape pod on Earth eight years later, to a world in ruins and frozen beneath a blanket of ice! Snowball Earth, story and art by Yuhiro Tsujitsugu, releases Spring… pic.twitter.com/MjOeO2qffC— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Snowball Earth
Author(s): Yuhiro Tsujitsugu
Summary: Young mecha pilot Tetsuo survives the last great battle against an alien horde. He awakens from his escape pod on Earth eight years later, to a world in ruins and frozen beneath a blanket of ice!
Announcement: The story of Kimi ni Todoke continues in this sequel starring Sawako and her former rival Kurumi in college. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate, with story and art by Karuho Shiina, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/wntIYKMO2c— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You: Soulmate
Author(s): Haruho Shiina
Summary: The story of Kimi ni Todoke continues in this sequel starring Sawako and her former rival Kurumi in college.
Announcement: Based on the novel series One Piece: Ace's Story, this action-packed prequel features the adventures of Luffy's beloved brother Ace! One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga, with art by Dr. STONE's Boichi, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/U8hijgumxz— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: One Piece: Ace's Story–The Manga
Author(s): Boichi (art), Eiichiro Oda (original creator)
Summary: Based on the novel series One Piece: Ace's Story, this action-packed prequel features the adventures of Luffy's beloved brother Ace!
Title: One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji
Author(s): Yūto Tsukuda (story), Shun Saeki (art), Eiichiro Oda (original creator)
Summary: The Food Wars! creative team cooks up a special One Piece one-shot! One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji serves up all six original chapters in one collection
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive from Shonen Jump! Kareri Hoshifuri is an Earthchild, a special human imbued with powers by the earth itself. An unlikely romance with high schooler Reisuke Sawada has planet-sized consequences! Earthchild releases Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/nCVSrEh1zn— VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023
Title: Earthchild (digital compiled volume release starting in fall 2023)
Author(s): Hideo Shinkai
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive from Shonen Jump! Kareri Hoshifuri is an Earthchild, a special human imbued with powers by the earth itself. An unlikely romance with high schooler Reisuke Sawada has planet-sized consequences!
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account