Juno's mofusand Characters Get Short Anime on January 7

QTORY inc. revealed on Monday that popular mofusand cat characters by illustrator Juno are getting a short anime adaptation, which will debut on January 7 on the QTORY YouTube channel and other streaming platforms. QTORY also revealed the anime's key visual, cast, and staff. The first episode has begun streaming early.

Image courtesy of QTORY inc. ©mofusand

Juno also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of QTORY inc. ©mofusand

New episodes will stream every Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. JST starting on January 7.

QTORY describes the anime:

Shark Meow is an orange tabby kitty who wears a shark suit.

A little clumsy and always taking things at their own cozy pace, but every day with their best kitty friends — and the rescued baby kitty, Little Meow — is filled with unexpected little mishaps and sweet adventures.

A sunny warm spot in the park, the sparkle of the sea, steam rising from freshly roasted sweet potatoes, the fluttery feeling of the first snowfall...

These small everyday moments fill their world with warmth and delight.

You can't help but smile and think, “So true!”

A soft and snuggly kitty anime that brings joy to everyday moments.

The anime stars:

Hazumu Sakuta ( Sumikko Gurashi Sorairo no Mainichi , JOCHUM , Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tsugihagi Kōjō no Fushigi na Ko film) is directing the anime at Monster's Egg . Sei Yoshitsuki ( Bananya Around the World , Nyaaaanvy ) is writing the script, and Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar ) is composing the music. QTORY inc. is the project producer.

Additional staff includes:

Juno started sharing illustrations of cute cats in costumes or doing daily activities on their X (formerly Twitter ) account in 2017. The mofusand characters has become popular online messaging stickers, and has several merchandise and product collaborations since then.

Kadokawa published the first mofusand illustration book titled Falling in Love with a Traveling Cat ( Tabi Suru Nyanko ni Koi o Suru ) in August 2022. Udon Entertainment published the illustration book in English in October 2024.

Shogakukan Creative published the first compiled book volume of Same-nyan (Shark-nyan) in April 2024, and the second volume on April 25.

Source: Press release