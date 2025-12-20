News
Kochikame Gets New Anime Project, Game
The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that Osamu Akimoto's Kochikame manga will get a new anime project. Gallop is again producing the anime, titled Shin Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen-mae Hashutsujo (New Kochikame).
The project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the manga. A 50th anniversary website will formally open in spring 2026.
The new anime will have a new cast, which will be revealed in September 2026.
The franchise is also getting a new video game from Shueisha Games and Kairosoft that will launch for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. The game is titled Kochikame: Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat (Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen-mae Hashutsujo: Ryo-san no Shotengai Monogatari). The game will launch on Steam with English, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese text.
The game's Steam page describes the game:
KochiKame comes to life as a simulation game! Ryo-san runs wild to save the shopping district! Build an anything-goes shopping street and aim to become a billionaire!
Kochikame ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization, although Akimoto has published several extra chapters for the manga since then. The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 201st volume shipped in October 2021.
Shueisha published the latest new one-shot on August 5.
The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. The main Kochikame anime debuted in 1996, and ran for more than 300 episodes until 2004.
REMOW announced in May that it is releasing the television anime with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada on the It's Anime YouTube channel. REMOW plans to release all 373 episodes of the anime in the U.S. and Canada. The anime has previously not had an English release in North America.
