Toutarou Minami's Kusareen Hodo Kirigatai Manga Ends on January 22

Manga about duo who cut toxic bonds between people launched in November 2024

Image via Amazon ©Toutarou Minami, Square Enix

The January 2026 issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that Toutarou Minami 's Kusareen Hodo Kirigatai manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's February 2026 issue, which will ship on January 22.

The human drama manga's story centers on "bond cutters" Mitsu and Itsuki, who can see bonds between people, and cut rotten or toxic bonds for a living. Be it a clingy relationship, infidelity, or bad ties with old friends, Mitsu and Itsuki will uncover the hidden truth behind people's bonds.

Minami launched the manga in Gangan Joker in November 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 20.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service releases Minami's 2012 Birdcage Castle manga in English.

Comikey and Manga UP! Global releases Minami's 2017 Suicide Notes Laid on the Table ( Isho, Kōkai. ) manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan on January 31.

The BookWalker Global Store also releases Birdcage Castle and Suicide Notes Laid on the Table in English.