Armored Core: Mobile 3 Game Gets Switch, PC Port

Game launched exclusively in Japan for flip phones in 2007

G-mode announced on Monday that it will release FromSoftware 's Armored Core: Mobile 3 game for Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam as part of the G-mode Archives+ collection.

The Steam page describes the game:

A port of the classic title originally released in 2007 for feature phones, part of FromSoftware acclaimed 3D mech action series, ARMORED CORE.

The story's timeline fills in the gap between the console versions “ARMORED CORE NEXUS” and “ARMORED CORE LAST RAVEN”.

The game launched exclusively for mobile in Japan in 2007. The game was the third installment in a series of games exclusive to flip phones.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America and FromSoftware 's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon mecha action game released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in August 2023.

It won Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2023 event in December 2023.