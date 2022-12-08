FromSoftware Announces Armored Core VI Game for 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware announced at The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday that FromSoftware is developing the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon mecha action game. The game will release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Armored Core V launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Armored Core: Verdict Day , the latest game in the franchise, launched for the same consoles in 2013.

Source: The Game Awards 2022 livestream



