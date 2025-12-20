A Wild Last Boss Appeared! TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced after episode 12 on Saturday

The 12th episode from the television anime of Firehead and YahaKo 's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novel series ended on Saturday with a special video announcing a second season:

In the year 2800 of the Mizgard calendar, Rufus Mafarl — feared as the Black-Winged Conqueror — faces his final battle against the heroes known as the Seven Heroes. After an intense fight, his reign of domination comes to an end. Though peace seemed to have returned with his sealing, the balance of power collapses, leaving the world threatened by the devilfolk. 200 years later — in a desperate attempt to fight back, humanity summons a new hero. But instead, the overlord Lufas awakens from his long seal!But peace was short-lived, as the collapse of the power balance gave rise to a new threat—devilfolk.

The staff describes the anime:

The anime stars:

Yūya Horiuchi ( Nijiyon Animation , Nijiyon Animation 2 ) directed the first season at studio Wao World , and WOWMAX produced the season. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? franchise , Girls' Last Tour ) oversaw the series scripts, Maiko Ebisawa (key animator for Wonder Egg Priority , Sword Art Online: Alicization ) designed the characters for animation, and Takashi Kobayashi ( Time Travel Girl , Magikano ) and Shōta Ueno ( Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles ) were the sub-character designers.

The first season initially streamed on ABEMA and U-NEXT on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. JST. (9:30 a.m. EDT). It then aired on Tokyo MX on October 4 at 10:30 p.m., before running on BS Asahi and Kansai TV on October 5. (The anime had its world premiere at this year's Anime Expo event. )

Firehead and YahaKo launched the A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2015, and the series ended in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the ninth and final light novel volume in print in April 2019. J-Novel Club released the novel series digitally in English.

Manga artist Tsubasa Hazuki launched a manga adaptation on the Comic Earth Star manga website in 2017. J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga in English. The book franchise has 1.4 million copies in circulation.

Source :Comic Natalie