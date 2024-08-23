A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novels Get TV Anime

Light novel series launched in 2015

NBC Universal announced during the " NBC Universal Japan Anime Industry Panel" at Anime NYC on Friday the anime adaptation of Firehead and YahaKo 's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novel series. The company also revealed a visual featuring the main character, "Black Winged Tyran" Lufas Maphaahl. Update: The anime is confirmed as a television anime.

The year is 2800 and Lufas Maphaahl – The Black-Winged Tyrant, Great Conqueror, and leader of the Twelve Heavenly Stars – has returned. A man wakes up in the body of his MMO character 200 years after her defeat during an player-made event in the game, Exgate Online. Now, he's stuck in her body. But this isn't a game, it's real. With her reign long over, and her legacy one of fear, Lufas must journey through the world of Exgate, looking for answers, possible comrades, and all the monsters her “death” unleashed upon the world...

released the novel series digitally in English. The company describes the story:

Firehead and YahaKo launched the A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2015, and the series ended in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the ninth light novel volume in print in April 2019.

Manga artist Tsubasa Hazuki launched a manga adaptation on the Comic Earth Star manga website in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's ninth volume on March 13. J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga in English.