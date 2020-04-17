J-Novel Club Licenses Deathbound Duke's Daughter, Wild Times with a Fake Fake Princess Novels

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed the Deathbound Duke's Daughter , Wild Times with a Fake Fake Princess , and A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novels, as well as the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill manga. Parts of the first volume of each work with launch within the next day for J-Novel Club members. Free previews of the works will also be available for all users.

J-Novel Club describes author Terasu Senoo and illustrator Munashichi 's Deathbound Duke's Daughter ( Shini Yasui Kōshaku Reijō ) novels:

One evening in early spring, eight-year-old Erika Aurelia realizes she's the detestable little villainess from an otome game called Liber Monstrorum: The Winter Maiden and the Phantasmic Beasts. As if that wasn't bad enough already, Erika's role in the game is to pester the main character... and then die in order to kick off a mysterious series of events! These incidents are different in each love interest's route, and seven routes means seven deaths to avoid. Not one to throw in the towel, Erika knows she must take action to destroy her death flags—and since her life is on the line, there's no time to lose!

Senoo serialized the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website from April 2015 to June 2019. Futabasha released the second compiled volume in December 2017.

J-Novel Club describes author Ichiro Sakaki and illustrator Kaori Fujita 's Wild Times with a Fake Fake Princess ( Mozō Ōjo Sōdōki Fake Fake ) novels:

Kyouhei is the kind of person to cherish every moment of his peaceful, ‘normal’ everyday life. Choose whichever synonym you like; he just wants a quiet life. However, with his dad being involved in some really shady businesses, his best friend being a wannabe rockstar, and his schoolmate Sanae... being Sanae, that's easier said than done, but he does his best. One day, he ends up accidentally releasing a naked girl from a coffin, who has no idea what ‘normal’ means. Unfortunately for him, Kyouhei can kiss that peace and quiet goodbye. Now, on top of his dad's lack of regard for anything approaching common sense or decency, his friend's thirst for excitement, and his admirer's... attention, Kyouhei has to deal with a (self-proclaimed) body double android of a princess from some European country? He just wants off this fake fake princess' wild ride!

The novels began serializing in the October 2006 issue of Hobby Japan 's Monthly Novel Japan Kyarano! magazine, and concluded in the January 2009 issue of successor magazine Kyarano! . Hobby Japan released the third and final compiled book volume in March 2009.

J-Novel Club describes author Firehead and illustrator YahaKo's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) novels:

The year is 2800 and Lufas Maphaahl – The Black-Winged Tyrant, Great Conqueror, and leader of the Twelve Heavenly Stars – has returned. A man wakes up in the body of his MMO character 200 years after her defeat during an player-made event in the game, Exgate Online. Now, he's stuck in her body. But this isn't a game, it's real. With her reign long over, and her legacy one of fear, Lufas must journey through the world of Exgate, looking for answers, possible comrades, and all the monsters her “death” unleashed upon the world...

Firehead launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015 and ended it in June 2017. A sequel then ran from July 2017 to April 2019. Earth Star Entertainment released the sixth compiled book volume on March 12.

J-Novel Club describes author Ren Eguchi and illustrator Akagishi K's Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill ( Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi ) manga:

Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs. On top of that, there's something really sketchy about this kingdom... "Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero," he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the "Online Supermarket," a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world. It's useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that's what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more...!

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the Shosetsu ni Narou website in 2016, and Overlap published the eighth novel volume in print on January 25. Akagishi K's manga adaptation debuted in Overlap 's Comic Gardo magazine in March 2017, and Overlap also release the manga's fifth volume on January 25. Momo Futaba's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga launched in Comic Gardo in August 2018, and Overlap released the third volume on the same day.

