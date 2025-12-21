Gachiakuta RPG Announced for PS5, Xbox, PC via Steam

The current anime based on Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga ended on Monday with an announcement of an upcoming RPG from the Com2uS Group for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

GACHIAKUTA: The Game

― Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! ―

The smash-hit TV anime #Gachiakuta,

based on the original manga written and illustrated by manga artist #KeiUrana with graffiti design by #HideyoshiAndou, is officially getting a game… pic.twitter.com/kqJlcsokRA — GACHIAKUTA: The Game Official (@GATheGame_GL) December 21, 2025

Image via Gachiakuta anime's website ©裏那圭・晏童秀吉・講談社／「ガチアクタ」製作委員会

The working title of the game is Gachiakuta : The Game and it aims to reimagine the atmosphere of the anime. The survival action RPG will enable players to enter the anime's setting.



Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled volume on November 17.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

The television anime adaptation of the manga debuted in Japan on July 6 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series. The anime ended its broadcast on December 21 with the 24th episode.