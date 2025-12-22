Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Trailer Reveals 2nd DLC Pack's January 2026 Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Monday a new trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game, and it reveals the second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN," which will launch in January 2026. The new DLC pack will introduce new Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon and a questline centering on Hiroko Sagisaka.

The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon . The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.

Digimon Survive , a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise .

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.