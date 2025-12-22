News
Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Trailer Reveals 2nd DLC Pack's January 2026 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Monday a new trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game, and it reveals the second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN," which will launch in January 2026. The new DLC pack will introduce new Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon and a questline centering on Hiroko Sagisaka.
The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon. The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs.
The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:
In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.
Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.
Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.
Digimon Survive, a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise.
Source: Email correspondence
