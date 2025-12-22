Capcom, GungHo's Teppen Smartphone Game Ends Service, Gets Offline Version

Game ends service on March 30 with offline version update available until April 29

Image via Teppen game's website © GOE © Capcom © Capcom USA

Teppen

The official website forand'ssmartphone game announced on Monday that the game is ending service on March 30 at 11:00 p.m. EDT. The game will get an offline version available through an update following the end of service. The offline version will allow players to use all cards they have obtained, and it will save their past play data.

The game has halted sales of in-game Jewel currency. Players will no longer be able to make Card Pack purchases or exchange Jewels in Adventure on March 1. The update for the offline version will become available on March 30 following end of service, but it will end distribution on April 29. The official website will go down, and support will end for the game on July 30.

The "ultimate card battle" game features characters from previous CAPCOM games such as Resident Evil , Monster Hunter , and Street Fighter . The game features a real-time battle system and an original story. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases.

Source: Teppen game's website