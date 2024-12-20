Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Gets 2nd Season

12th, final episode aired on Friday

The official website for the anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga announced on Friday that the series is getting a second season. Aoki drew a visual to commemorate the announcement:

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on's "Friday Anime Night" block. streams the anime globally.

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) directed the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama designed the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) composed the music, and Masafumi Mima was in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the 15th compiled book volume on January 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's fifth volume on Tuesday.