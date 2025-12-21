Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Anime Unveils Returning Cast, Staff, July 2026 Debut in Teaser Trailer

New mobile game Bleach Mirrors High also revealed

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday unveiled the teaser visual and trailer, returning cast, staff, and the July 2026 debut for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

The anime's cast for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict will return for the new series.

Tomohisa Taguchi returns as the chief series director, and Hikaru Murata will again direct the series at Pierrot Films . Taguchi is again in charge of series scripts along with Masaki Hiramatsu , and Masashi Kudo is again designing the characters. Shiro Sagisu is again composing the music. Yukio Hasegawa , Kiyoshi Komatsubara , and Kumiko Takayanagi all return as chief animation directors. Satoshi Sakai and Takashi Hashimoto return as action & effects animation directors.

The event also revealed a new mobile game titled Bleach Mirrors High , along with a teaser visual drawn by original manga creator Tite Kubo . More information will be revealed in summer next year.

Image via Bleach Mirrors High mobile game's X/Twitter account

Additionally, the original Bleach manga will get a new novel adaptation titled Don't Bleach My Fist by writer by Ryohgo Narita . Narita previously wrote the two-volume Bleach : Spirits Are Forever With You, and the three-volume Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World novel series.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premiered in October 2024 and concluded in a one-hour final episode in December that same year.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.