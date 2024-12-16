Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Reveals More Cast, 1-Hour Final Episode For Show's 3rd Part

The staff of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime revealed on Monday that the anime will have a one-hour final episode special that will air on December 28. The anime also revealed two more cast members.

The new cast that will appear in episode 38 of the overall Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime will include:

Marina Inoue as Jugo (young Jugram Haschwalth)

Chiaki Kobayashi as Bazz (young Bazz-B)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

premiered onand its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

