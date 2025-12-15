How would you rate episode 8 of

Much ofis focused on the external—be that the light saber fights, space battles, or the galactic politics. However,is a story focused almost completely on the internal—a battle within an injured, terrified girl's mind for the fate of her soul.

Nakime is your typical impetuous padawan. She knows just enough about the force to be dangerous to both herself and others—and isn't yet wise enough to understand her master's words are more than just empty platitudes. She is easily goaded into recklessly attacking Aman, the far more experienced Sith woman she and her master are battling—even after his warnings. What becomes of the Sith and Jedi after that is not known, but as for Nakime, she is left blind and alone in an alien jungle.

Nothing in the jungle attempts to harm her. The only real reason she's in pain at all is because of her battle wounds and the fact that she drinks stagnant water without realizing it. The real problem she encounters is one of her own making: Without her sight, her emotions rule her.

There is a lot of fear in Nakime—and a lot of anger. She feels abandoned in the jungle, wishing her master would come and find her while, at the same time, fearing that Aman will instead. Over the course of the following days, her emotions swing wildly. There are moments of joy and peace, followed by those of pain and despair. However, contrary to what Nakime thinks, she is not truly alone: the force is all around her. This proves to be both a blessing and a curse.

The force responds to her mental state—it mirrors her own feelings. At the time she is positive or reaching out with hope in her heart, it grants her strength and guidance. However, in times of frustration or fear, it also responds in kind.

This brings us to the final battle of the episode. Nakime is tired of being afraid. The easiest way to do away with her fear is to take control of it—to become that which is feared. This is the form of her temptation towards the dark side. However, Nakime is able to realize that doing so wouldn't do away with the fear but rather hide it at the very core of her being. The true way to conquer fear is to accept it for what it is—as a part of human nature. And in doing so, it will lose its power over you.

And so the episode ends with Nakime looking out at a dawn she cannot see. It is a new day for her spiritually. And while she hasn't been rescued and the fate of her master is unknown, she has won her battle. And thanks to that, her survival in the jungle is all but assured.

All in all, with its focus on the internal, this episode is a welcome change of pace for the series. But more than that, its CG animation is a wonder to behold. Truthfully, this is the best-looking animation I have ever seen from Polygon (especially since their big-name titles have tended to be dark and gritty and used a color palette to match). Whatever anime the team that worked on this does next will absolutely be worth checking out.

