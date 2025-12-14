Kyō no Sanponta Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series ends on January 9

The January issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Friday Riki Taoka 's Kyō no Sanponta (Today's Walk) manga will end in the next chapter on January 9.

The story follows the dog Ponta and his owner Rieko.

Taoka debuted the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. Shogakukan published the 11th compiled book volume on August 8.

The series is inspired a live-action television series in February.

Taoka launched the Wagahai no Heya de Aru (This Is My Room) manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in May 2015, and ended it in February 2018. The manga inspired a live-action television series in September 2017.

