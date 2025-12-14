Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling TV Anime Reveals More Cast, January 10 Debut in Main Promo Video

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures revealed the main promotional video, more cast, and January 10 debut on Sunday for the television anime of storywriter Nekoko and illustrator NAJI yanagida 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ( Tensei Shitara Dragon no Tamago Datta: Saikyō Igai Mezasanee ) light novel series.

The anime will debut on AT-X on January 10 at 9:30 p.m., on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m., and Sun TV at 11:30 p.m. The anime will then debut on BS11 on January 11.

The new cast incudes:

Rie Kugimiya as Marielle

Tomori Kusunoki as Black Lizard

The staff also revealed a new version of the second key visual that adds both new characters.

will stream the anime, and will screen the North American premiere at this year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, which is taking place from December 12-14.

The anime will star:

Shunichi Toki as Illusia

as Illusia Ami Koshimizu as Divine Voice

as Divine Voice Miku Itō as Myria

Yūta Takamura (chief director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , episode director for Chihayafuru ) is directing the anime at GA-CREW and Felix Film . Nobuyoshi Arai (episode director for Banana Fish , Vinland Saga (TV 2) , Yuri!!! on Ice ) is the assistant director and Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Hi Score Girl , Haganai , Baki Hanma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Hiroyasu Oda is the monster designer, and Masahito Onoda is the character designer. Kō Ōtani ( Shakugan no Shana , Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ) is composing the music at IMAGINE , and Tsuyoshi Takahashi is the sound director.

Sizuk performs the anime's opening theme song "Gliding Claw," while virtual singers TAO and SAK perform the ending theme song "Sky Clipper."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the light novel series and RIO 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the story in print with art by NAJI yanagida in December 2015, and published 12 volumes. Square Enix took over publishing of the novel series, and has published volumes 13-16. Square Enix will publish the 17th and final volume on January 7.

RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017. Earth Star Entertainment has so far published eight compiled book volumes. The ninth volume will ship on January 9.

