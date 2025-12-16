Daisuke Igarashi Ends Kamakura Bakeneko Kurabu Manga in 4th Volume in Fall 2026

Series debuted in June 2022

Kamakura Bakeneko Kurabu

The third compiled book volume of's(Kamakura Monster Cat Club) manga announced on Friday that the series will end in its fourth volume in fall 2026.

The story revolves around the rumor of an old cafe in Kamakura. At the Bakeneko Club, customers can meet their lost cats. Maya and Gakuto are two workers at this cafe who encounter the pet owners led by this strange rumor.

Igarashi launched the series in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in June 2022.

Igarashi debuted the one-shot version of the manga in Be Love in October 2021. The manga centers on a story centered on humans, cats, and bakeneko, a kind of supernatural shapeshifting cat in Japanese folk myth.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Igarashi's Witches ( Majo ) manga and released it in one omnibus volume in April 2022. Shogakukan published the two volumes of the manga in 2004 and 2005.

Igarashi launched the Children of the Sea ( Kaijū no Kodomo ) manga in Shogakukan 's IKKI magazine in 2007, and ended it in 2011. Shogakukan published five compiled book volumes for the manga, and Viz Media published all five volumes in English. The manga earned nominations and awards of excellence from the 38th Japan Cartoonist Awards, the American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association, the School Library Journal , and the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.

The manga inspired an anime film adaptation by Studio 4°C in June 2019.