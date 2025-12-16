L'étoile de Paris en fleur Anime Film's Full Trailer Reveals More Cast

The official website for Paris ni Saku Étoile ( L'étoile de Paris en fleur or Étoile Blossoming in Paris), an original anime film from director Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) and Arvo Animation , posted a full trailer, four more cast members, information on the theme song, and a new visual on Wednesday.

The trailer previews the theme song "Kaze ni Noru" (Ride the Wind) by the band Ryokuō-shoku Shakai .

© 「パリに咲くエトワール」製作委員会

Image via Paris ni Saku Étoile's official website

The cast includes (left to right in image above):

Mugi Kadowaki as the strict ballet instructor Olga

as the strict ballet instructor Olga Onoe Matsuya II as Fujiko's uncle Chuu Wakabayashi

Tokyo03 member Akihiro Kakuta as Wakabayashi's drinking buddy Enzo

as Wakabayashi's drinking buddy Enzo Kenjirō Tsuda as Fujiko's brother's friend Shoichi Yajima

Other cast members include:

The story follows two Japanese girls who never give up in reaching for étoile (stars) during the difficult times at the start of 20th century. Fujiko, who dreams of becoming a painter, and Chizuru, who is drawn into the world of ballet, meet by chance in Yokohama. Then, as if guided by fate, they meet again in Paris and work hard to follow their dreams together

The film will open on March 13.

The tagline in the teaser visual (pictured right) reads, "I want to blossom, in this city."

Ami Tōma stars as Fujiko and Lina Arashi stars as Chizuru. Taichi Saotome plays Ruslan.

Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is directing the film at Arvo Animation . Katsuya Kondō , a frequent character designer on Ghibli films such as Kiki's Delivery Service and Ponyo , is collaborating with Taniguchi for the first time by drafting the original character designs. Ami Tōma ( Lonely Castle in the Mirror , live-action Chihayafuru -Meguri-) stars as Fujiko.

Reiko Yoshida ( Violet Evergarden , Maria Watches Over Us , Kaleido Star ) wrote the script, and Yū Yamashita ( Bunny Drop , Love Me, Love Me Not ) adapted Kondō's original character design for animation. Takayuki Hattori ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Martian Successor Nadesico ) is composing the music.

Zerihan launched a manga adaptation of the film in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine on November 25.