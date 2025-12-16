Stray5 Basketball Manga Supervised by Japan Professional Basketball League Launches on December 19

The Japan Professional Basketball League (also known as B.LEAGUE) announced on December 9 a basketball manga titled Stray5 that will launch on Shogakukan 's CoroCiao new manga magazine on December 19. The series will then continue on Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine starting in its February 2026 issue, which will ship on January 15. Hiro Morita ( Beyblade Burst ) is drawing the manga with supervision by B.LEAGUE.

Image via B.LEAGUE's website ©Shogakukan ©JAPAN PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

The manga's story centers on Kito Amagi, a boy with incredible jumping ability, who has an intense obsession with basketball that he loses sight of his surroundings. Japan's top basketball league B League has launched an unconventional basketball survival project called the "B5 Project" to produce the world's best players. In the "B5 Project," Kito must overcome unprecedented challenges and surpass powerful rivals to become the world's best basketball player.

Morita launched the Beyblade Burst manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015. The manga ended in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume digitally in March 2022. Beyblade Burst is the name of the third generation of Beyblade toys that Takara Tomy launched in Japan in 2015.