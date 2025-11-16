News
Coro Coro Comics, Ciao Launch New CoroCiao Magazine
posted on by Anita Tai
Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Friday it will release a new manga magazine with Shogakukan's Ciao magazine under the title CoroCiao, with the first issue shipping on December 19.
The magazine will feature 20 new titles from established creators. The December issue of Coro Coro Comics revealed three titles ahead of the launch including:
Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei will launch the "near future occult x mecha battle" manga Juro
◆ コロちゃお掲載作品 世界最速情報解禁！— コロちゃお (@corociao111) November 14, 2025
近未来オカルト×メカバトルの最高峰！
||◤ 呪ロ JURO ◢||
作者の武井宏之先生（@takeimokei）から
コロコロやちゃおについての思い出メッセージ＆特別イラストが到着！
発売は12月19日！続報をお待ちください！！#コロちゃお pic.twitter.com/7ROkFciA2Y
Kegareta Seichi Junrei ni Tsuite author Sesuji and artist Teru will launch the "game x horror action" manga Killrate Chaos
◆ コロちゃお掲載作品 世界最速情報解禁！— コロちゃお (@corociao111) November 14, 2025
ゲーム×ホラーアクション！
||◤ キルレート・カオス ◢||
作画のTERU先生（@teru_by_m）から
コロコロやちゃおについての思い出メッセージ＆特別イラストが到着！
発売は12月19日！続報をお待ちください！！#コロちゃお pic.twitter.com/cL0pOcg7lH
Cinnamoroll designer Miyuki Okumura and Ultimate Janken manga creator Inukorosuke will launch the "strongest cute" manga Kawaii Senki (Cute War Chronicles)
◆ コロちゃお掲載作品 世界最速情報解禁！— コロちゃお (@corociao111) November 14, 2025
かわいいは最強！
||◤ KAWAii戦記 ◢||
原案のおくむらみゆき先生（@okumuramiyuki）から
コロコロやちゃおについての思い出メッセージ＆特別イラストが到着！
発売は12月19日！続報をお待ちください！！#コロちゃお pic.twitter.com/DG2KFeFE4g
The first issue will also include a celebratory Pokémon TCG standard deck from the battle collection.
Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics launched in 1977 and is a children's manga magazine aimed at boys. Shogakukan's Ciao launched in 1977 and is a children's manga magazine aimed at girls.
Sources: Corocoro, Coro Coro Comics December issue