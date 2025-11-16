Coro Coro Comics, Ciao Launch New CoroCiao Magazine

, others launch new series in December 19 magazine

Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Friday it will release a new manga magazine with Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine under the title CoroCia o, with the first issue shipping on December 19.

Image via CoroCoro's website © Shogakukan Inc.

The magazine will feature 20 new titles from established creators. The December issue of Coro Coro Comics revealed three titles ahead of the launch including:

Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei will launch the "near future occult x mecha battle" manga Juro

Kegareta Seichi Junrei ni Tsuite author Sesuji and artist Teru will launch the "game x horror action" manga Killrate Chaos

Cinnamoroll designer Miyuki Okumura and Ultimate Janken manga creator Inukorosuke will launch the "strongest cute" manga Kawaii Senki (Cute War Chronicles)

The first issue will also include a celebratory Pokémon TCG standard deck from the battle collection.

Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics launched in 1977 and is a children's manga magazine aimed at boys. Shogakukan 's Ciao launched in 1977 and is a children's manga magazine aimed at girls.