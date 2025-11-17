Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series debuted in February 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Imari Arita, Square Enix

The December issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine announced on Wednesday Imari Arita 's Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost manga will end in two more chapters. Retailers such as Amazon also list the 13th volume, and the 14th and final volume as shipping on January 9.

Manga UP! publishes the series in English and describes the story:

When corporate slave Fushihara-san works late into the night, a worried ghost named Yurei-chan tries to send her home. She helps with her work and brings her snacks, all the while pleading "Begone now!"—Fushihara's heart just can't get enough of her cuteness! Be healed by the heartwarming daily lives of Fushihara-san, who can see ghosts, and the caring Yurei-chan.

Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2022. The anime ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.