Shachiku-san wa Yōjo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Cast, April 7 Debut

The staff for the anime of Imari Arita 's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. (The Corporate Drone Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga posted the anime's third promotional video on Saturday. The video announces more cast members and the April 7 premiere for the anime, and it features Kaori Ishihara 's opening theme song "Cherish" as well as narration by Akio Ohtsuka :

The newly announced cast members are:

Yui Ogura as Miko-chan, a demon child deity

as Miko-chan, a demon child deity Sayaka Kaneko as Kon, Miko-chan's attendant (right in image below)

Shū Natani as Konta, another of Miko-chan's attendants



Each episode will have a different narrator, and fans can guess who the next narrator will be by listening to the voice in the next-episode preview. One of the fans who correctly guesses the narrator will win that cast member's autograph (like the one below) every week.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it will also run on Tokyo MX , BS- NTV , and BS-Fuji.

The story follows the daily life of Fushihara, a woman who has become numb corporate drone for her company and Yūrei the ghost girl who wants to help her.

The anime stars:

Kū Minamihara is directing the series at studio project No.9 ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! SS , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Higehiro ). Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is overseeing the series scripts and Haruka Tanaka (chief animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the character designer. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM . Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Dream Shift is producing the anime.

Kaori Ishihara is performing the opening theme song "Cherish," and Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Kikoeru?" (Can You Hear Me).

Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019.