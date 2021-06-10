Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. Manga Gets Anime

Manga about ghost girl who helps company "slave" premiered in February 2019

This year's July issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Imari Arita's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. manga (The Company Slave Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) is getting an anime adaptation. An official website opened with a visual:

The story follows the daily life of Fushihara, a woman who is a "slave" to her company and a Yūrei the ghost girl who wants to help her.

Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped on Friday .