NHK World Streams Documentary About Masao Maruyama in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The documentary was broadcast on April 28 and will be available to watch until April 28, 2025. Industry personalities such as Yoshiaki Kawajiri (Ninja Scroll, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust), Yoshinori Kanemori (Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road, maboroshi), and director Sunao Katabuchi (Kiki's Delivery Service, In This Corner of the World) make appearances.
NHK World Japan describes the documentary:
ANIME MANGA EXPLOSION dives into the world of Japanese anime and manga, both of which have gained immense global followings. This time, we get to know anime's pioneering force, Maruyama Masao. His illustrious career spans over 330 titles, including classics like Ninja Scroll, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and In This Corner of the World. Plus, discover the untold story behind his latest work 14 years in the making, PLUTO. Watch and find out how the passionate and dedicated 82-year-old veteran continues to push the anime industry forward.
Maruyama was involved in the establishment of MADHOUSE in 1972. Since then, he has nurtured talents such as Tetsuro Araki, Atsuko Ishizuka, and the late Satoshi Kon. Among the anime he has produced are Unico, Ninja Scroll, Card Captor Sakura, Monster, Death Note, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Paprika, Redline, and Supernatural the Animation. Maruyama left MADHOUSE in 2011 to form MAPPA, and then stepped down as CEO in April 2016 and founded his new Studio M2 in the same year. Most recently was the executive producer on the Pluto anime.