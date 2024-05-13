-KanColle- Miiro no Alto Sax Manga's 4th Volume Listed as Final Volume

Spinoff manga focusing on Shikinami learning jazz launched in December 2019

- KanColle - Miiro no Alto Sax

is listing the fourth compiled book volume of's(KanColle: The Marine Blue Alto Sax) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on June 25.

The manga is based on C2 and Kadokawa Games ' KanColle web browser games, and focuses on the destroyer Shikinami. When she is moved by footage of an old jazz performance, and also discovers an old alto saxophone alongside it, she resolves to learn jazz in order to communicate better.

Yuzuki launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Weekly Famitsu magazine in December 2019. Kadokawa released the manga's third volume in December 2022.

Yuzuki launched the The Strange Creature at Kuroyuri Apartments ( Kuroyuri-sou no Henna Wikimono. ) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in November 2016, and ended it with its second volume in January 2018. Yen Press published both volumes in English.

C2 co-developed the original KanColle web browser game with Kadokawa Games , and debuted it on the DMM service in 2013. The game is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by. The game and its characters have enjoyed massive popularity, spawning many games inspired by it. The franchise was at one point the most popular franchise for dōjin circles in Comiket .

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017. The Kantai Collection: KanColle film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de ( Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea ), the second season of the KanColle anime, premiered in Japan in November 2022, and aired its finale on March 25. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.