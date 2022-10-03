KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de Anime's Promo Video Reveals November 3 Debut

Toshi Ryūgen performs sequel show's theme song

Kadokawa revealed a new promotional video on Monday for KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de (KanColle: Someday in that Sea), the second season of the KanColle anime. The trailer reveals that the anime will premiere on November 3.

Toshi Ryūgen is performing the show's theme song "Shigure."

The anime will have eight episodes (as opposed to the usual one cours television anime length of 11-13 episodes), as the production specifically wanted to heighten the quality by telling a more compact story with fewer episodes.

The anime's cast includes Saki Fujita , Yumi Tanabe , Aya Suzaki , Yui Horie , Iori Nomizu , Yui Ogura , Risa Taneda , Kozue Hayasaka, Wakana Miyawaka, Mana Komatsu , Ayana Taketatsu , Yuki Yamada , and Nao Tōyama .

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Kensuke Tanaka , the original writer for the franchise, is penning the scripts for the anime. Chika Nōmi is designing the characters. Kaori Ohkoshi is composing the music, while Yuichi Imaizumi is the sound director.

The anime is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

Source: Press release