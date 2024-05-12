Jump TOON Vertical-Scrolling Manga App Reveals Partial Lineup Including Haikyu!!, Manga by Ghost Mikawa

App listed as launching on May 29

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced a partial lineup on Monday for the publisher's upcoming "Jump TOON" vertical-scrolling manga service. The service will feature new chapters of manga weekly, and the 24th issue revealed the lineup for manga that will release on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The new service will feature a vertical-scrolling version of Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga, which will have new chapters every Monday.

Ghost Mikawa (light novel author for Days With My Stepsister , Looks Are All You Need , My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) will also launch the Rental Doryoku (Rental Effort) manga. Mikawa is working with TOON CRACKER and Kazuma Miki 's Straight Edge company to produce the work. Rental Doryoku will update on Tuesdays. Jump TOON posted a preview of the manga on Friday.

Shiki Chitose ( Chamberlain of the Azfareo ) and Izumi Sawano (light novel author of I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons ) are also launching a new manga titled Akuyaku no Mob Tsuma Shinu Yotei (The Wife of a Mob of the Villain Plans to Die). The manga will update on Mondays.

Other manga in the lineup includes:

The 25th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on May 20 will reveal the lineup for manga that will release new chapters on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Apple's App Store is listing that the app will release on May 29.

Several Japanese companies have launched vertical-scrolling manga services in the last few years.

BookWalker Global launched the TATESC Comics vertical-scrolling webcomic brand in English in 2022. Kadokawa launched the service in Japanese in August 2021.

Echoes, Bandai, and Bandai Namco Filmworks established a new joint business venture for a vertical-scrolling manga label and service titled Bandana Comic in February 2023.

Rakuten announced in June 2023 its partnership with Shonengahosha , Straight Edge Inc., and Nitroplus to launch their R-Toon vertical-scrolling manga service.

Wit Studio announced in June 2023 that it has launched a planning and production team for its vertical-scrolling full-color manga app HykeComic.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 24





