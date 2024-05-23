News
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Osamu Tezuka's I.L Adult Fantasy Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Titan Comics revealed on Thursday in an exclusive with ANN the company has licensed Osamu Tezuka's adult fantasy manga I.L for release in English on October 1. The release will mark the first English release of the manga.
The company describes the story:
Embark on a mesmerizing journey with I.L Volume 1 as Osamu Tezuka, the world-renowned ‘God of Manga’, navigates the divide between his early manga experiments and later, more intricate narratives, while delving into the eternal struggle between fantasy and science.
Readers are thrown into the life of Imari Daisaku, a filmmaker whose fanciful creations have fallen of favor in a society dominated by scientific triumphs. However, his life changes forever when he encounters a peculiar group led by Count Alucard, and he receives an extraordinary gift; I.L, a mysterious mannequin with the power of shapeshifting.
Together, Daisaku and I.L utilize the phenomenal transformative abilities to help those in need and are propelled into an array of thrilling and haphazard adventures.
Each chapter unveils a new client seeking I.L's unique services, as the protagonists find themselves in an array of scenarios ranging from domestic strife to political unrest. Not only does the reader accompany the duo on these haphazard missions, but they are given an insight into Daisaku's internal conflict, caused by walking the tightrope between reality and fantasy.
The first volume is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Forbidden Planet for U.K.
The manga received a special reprint in 2019.
The series was originally serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine from 1969 to 1970.
Ablaze licensed Tezuka's One Hundred Tales, Tomorrow The Birds, and Neo Faust manga digitally and physically in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Source: E-mail correspondence