Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Osamu Tezuka's I.L Adult Fantasy Manga

Titan Comics revealed on Thursday in an exclusive with ANN the company has licensed Osamu Tezuka 's adult fantasy manga I.L for release in English on October 1. The release will mark the first English release of the manga.

The company describes the story:

I.L

Osamu Tezuka

Readers are thrown into the life of Imari Daisaku, a filmmaker whose fanciful creations have fallen of favor in a society dominated by scientific triumphs. However, his life changes forever when he encounters a peculiar group led by Count Alucard, and he receives an extraordinary gift; I.L, a mysterious mannequin with the power of shapeshifting.

Together, Daisaku and I.L utilize the phenomenal transformative abilities to help those in need and are propelled into an array of thrilling and haphazard adventures.

Each chapter unveils a new client seeking I.L's unique services, as the protagonists find themselves in an array of scenarios ranging from domestic strife to political unrest. Not only does the reader accompany the duo on these haphazard missions, but they are given an insight into Daisaku's internal conflict, caused by walking the tightrope between reality and fantasy.