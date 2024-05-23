'Bye Bye, Earth' Anime Reveals More Cast, July 12 Debut in New Video

The official website for the television anime of Tow Ubukata 's Bye Bye, Earth novel revealed more cast, a second teaser promotional video, and a July 12 debut on WOWOW on Thursday.

The new cast, introduced at 0:59 in the above video, includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Miyuki Sawashiro as Doranvi

as Doranvi Kenjiro Tsuda as King Lowhide (Justice)

as King Lowhide (Justice) Setsuji Satoh as King Lowhide (Evil)

The anime stars:

Yasuto Nishikata ( The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky , Hortensia Saga , Killing Bites ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with assistant director Sōta Yokote . Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Macross Frontier , World Trigger , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yūki Hino is designing the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

The novels' story is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Bell is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Bell wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Crunchyroll , the WOWOW subscription television channel, and Sony Pictures are producing the anime. The anime will stream on Crunchyroll "in more than 200 countries and territories."

Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth fantasy novel first shipped in two volumes in December 2000 with art by Yoshitaka Amano . The work then received a new four-volume edition from 2007 to 2008 with illustrations by Hyung-Tae Kim .

Ryū Asahi launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in January 2020, and it ended in July 2022. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2022.