Manga of Tow Ubukata's 'Bye-Bye, Earth' Novel Ends

Manga based on fantasy novel launched in January 2020

The September issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine published the final chapter of Ryū Asahi's manga adaptation of Tow Ubukata 's Bye-Bye, Earth novel on July 29. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on September 30.

The story is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Bell (name romanization not official) is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Bell wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Asahi launched the manga in Young King Ours in January 2020. Shonengahosha published the manga's third volume in September 2021.

Ubukata's Bye-Bye, Earth fantasy novel first shipped in two parts in December 2000 with art by Yoshitaka Amano . The work then got a new four-volume release from 2007 to 2008 with illustrations by Hyung-Tae Kim .

Ubukata's Mardock Scramble novels have inspired anime film and manga adaptations. Ubukata has also written the scripts for anime such as Ghost in the Shell Arise , Heroic Age , Fafner , Psycho-Pass 2 , and Human Lost . Wit Studio and Ubukata unveiled the Moonrise (working title) project in December 2018, and an English prologue novel for the project debuted that month.

Ubukata's debut work Kuroi Kisetsu (The Black Season) won the first Sneaker Taisho Gold Prize award in 1996. His Mardock Scramble novel won the Nihon SF Taisho Award in 2003. His The Universe Revealed historical novel released in 2009 won the Booksellers Award, the Yoshikawa Eiji Prize for New Writers, and a Naoki Award.