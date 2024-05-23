Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime's Video Reveals New Cast

Warner Bros. Japan unveiled a new promotional video on Thursday for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc), the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. The video reveals the cast members of the Freya Familia, adventurers who fight under the goddess Freya's name and blessing.

The cast for Freya Familia includes:

Ryōkan Koyanagi as Ottar



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Taku Yashiro as Allen Fromel



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hedin Selland



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Hogni Ragnar



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Taichi Ichikawa as the Gulliver Brothers (Grer, Alfrigg, Dvalinn, Berling)



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Haruka Shiraishi as Horn



Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Nobunaga Shimazaki , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Haruka Shiraishi are joining the anime franchise for the first time, while Ryōkan Koyanagi , Taku Yashiro , and Taichi Ichikawa have appeared in previous anime as their respective characters.

Warner Bros. Japan also revealed the franchise will have a panel at Anime Expo on July 6 titled " Warner Bros. Japan Anime presents DanMachi series and more." The event will reveal a new visual for the upcoming anime, and EGG FIRM producer Nobuhiro Osawa will be in attendance.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

The anime will premiere this fall.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The anime will also feature a returning cast:

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.