Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime Reveals Title, Fall Debut

Character visuals revealed for Bell, Hestia, Syr

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Saturday that the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime is titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V : Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc). The new season will premiere in fall 2024.

The company also revealed new character visuals for Bell, Hestia, and Syr.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Warner Bros. Japan also announced on Saturday that the book franchise, including novels and manga, has 17 million copies in circulation (not sold) worldwide.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️Fujino Omori/SB Creative Corp. Illustration: YASUDA SUZUHITO

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

The returning staff for the fifth season includes directorat studio, series composition writersand, character designer, composer, production company, art director, background artist(joined by), color designer, sound director, editor, and director of photography

The anime will also feature a returning cast:

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.